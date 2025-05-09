Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (18-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-20)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSOH

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-178) | CIN: (+150)

HOU: (-178) | CIN: (+150) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144)

HOU: -1.5 (+120) | CIN: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 5-1, 1.67 ERA vs Nicholas Martínez (Reds) - 1-3, 4.19 ERA

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (5-1) versus the Reds and Nicholas Martinez (1-3). When Brown starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Reds have a 2-5-0 ATS record in Martínez's seven starts that had a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for four Martinez starts this season -- they lost every game.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +150 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Reds. The Astros are +120 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -144.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Reds on May 9 is 7.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -178 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 16 of 36 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 20-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won nine of the 21 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Cincinnati is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 38 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-20-1).

The Reds have put together a 20-18-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 38 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .434. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 33 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368. He's batting .256 and slugging .388.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 68th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Jose Altuve has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.299/.364.

Jake Meyers has two home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Meyers heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with a double, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 66th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl's .388 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 53rd, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 101st in slugging.

Gavin Lux has accumulated an on-base percentage of .388 and has 36 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds.

Jose Trevino is hitting .310 with nine doubles, three home runs and five walks.

