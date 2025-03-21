3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Texas Tech vs. Drake

In a 3-versus-11 matchup in the West region of the 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament, Texas Tech is taking on a Drake team looking for another upset.

The point total is low, but there are reasons to think we see some buckets in this game.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Texas Tech vs. Drake, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Texas Tech vs. Drake

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Drake @ Texas Tech Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I get why the total is low here.

Both of these teams are ranked top-40 in adjusted defense (per BartTorvik), Drake's offense is just okay (71st), and both teams are slower than average (especially Drake, who ranks 364th in tempo, per Torvik).

However, even when accounting for all of that, my model likes the over in this matchup, projecting over 130 points to be scored here.

Both teams are good three-point shooting units as well as top-55 offensive rebounding squads, and that can help lead to scoring runs for both sides.

JT Toppin (TTU) - Total Points JT Toppin Over @ JT Toppin Under Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

JT Toppin and Texas Tech beat UNC Wilmington 82-72 in the opening round of the men's college basketball tournament.

He scored only 12 points, his second straight game with a dozen or fewer points.

However, that two-game drought comes after a four-game stretch of 21, 30, 25, and 26 points.

Toppin's got a matchup advantage against Drake, who allows the 50th-highest field goal percentage on close twos in the nation.

Toppin has converted on 69.3% of his field goals this season at the rim, and 45.0% of his shots have been from that range.

Bennett Stirtz (DRKE) - Total Points Bennett Stirtz Over @ Bennett Stirtz Under Mar 22 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yeah, there's a theme here, and that theme is buckets.

Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points against Missouri during their 67-57 win in the opening round.

Stirtz took 11 shots in that matchup while playing all 40 minutes. He has also played at least 36 minutes in every game so far this season.

He's averaging 13.3 field goal attempts per game and has had double-digit shot attempts in 18 of his last 19 games.

Back to the scoring trends: Stirtz has scored at least 18 points in 63.6% of his games this season and has done so in two of three games against top-100 defenses.

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

All customers get a Dog of the Day Jackpot Token every day for a moneyline wager on a college basketball games during the first two rounds of the tournament. If your team is the LOWEST seed to win that day, you share $1 MILLION in Bonus Bets with everyone else who used their token on that team. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.