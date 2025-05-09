Royals vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Boston Red Sox.

Royals vs Red Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (23-16) vs. Boston Red Sox (20-19)

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and NESN

Royals vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-108) | BOS: (-108)

KC: (-108) | BOS: (-108) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)

KC: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-3, 4.23 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox) - 2-1, 3.78 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (3-3) for the Royals and Hunter Dobbins (2-1) for the Red Sox. Lorenzen and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lorenzen's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Red Sox covered all of the three games Dobbins started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Red Sox have not been a moneyline underdog when Dobbins starts this season.

Royals vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.5%)

Royals vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Royals, Boston is the underdog at -108, and Kansas City is -108 playing at home.

Royals vs Red Sox Spread

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Red Sox on May 9, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Royals vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 13 of 17 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 39 opportunities.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 20-19-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have gone 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Boston has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-19-2).

The Red Sox are 20-19-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.530) and total hits (49) this season. He has a .325 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Witt will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .455 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 43 hits. He's batting .326 while slugging .508.

Among qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, a triple, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 32 base hits, an OBP of .269 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Pasquantino brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 31 hits, an OBP of .340 plus a slugging percentage of .313.

India heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has racked up a team-best OBP (.392) and slugging percentage (.596), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (48, while batting .318).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .285 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers is batting .255 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

Jarren Duran is hitting .259 with nine doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

