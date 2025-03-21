2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for McNeese vs. Purdue

While we didn't see any huge surprises on Thursday, the McNeese Cowboys pulled off the traditional 12-versus-5 upset over the Clemson Tigers. They'll face the Purdue Boilermakers, a 4 seed that won its first-round matchup by double digits over the High Point Panthers. McNeese and Purdue open up Saturday's second-round action at 12:10 pm ET.

As the better seed, Purdue is predictably the favorite and rates out far better than McNeese on Bart Torvik and KenPom. The Boilermakers rank inside the top 20 on both sites, whereas the Cowboys barely crack the top 60.

Per Bart Torvik, the two teams possess roughly top-70 adjusted defenses, but where they diverge is on offense. Purdue is 8th in adjusted offensive efficiency while McNeese comes in at 58th. Most notably, the Boilermakers rank 16th in effective field goal percentage due in large part to them owning the country's 11th-best three-point percentage.

Purdue's long-range accuracy will be especially problematic for McNeese. That's because the Cowboys do little to stop opposing teams from shooting beyond the arc, ranking a miserable 352nd out of 364 teams in three-point rate allowed.

In the first round, McNeese held Clemson to a mere 13 points, which was a combination of abysmal shooting by the Tigers and the Cowboys playing 2-3 zone for the first time all year. And yet, even with that defensive strategy working out brilliantly, McNeese would ultimately win by just two points.

With McNeese already pulling out that trump card, Purdue is unlikely to be caught off guard, and their superior offense should shine through. Bart Torvik projects the Boilermakers to cover this spread, as well.

Given that McNeese bleeds three-pointers like crazy, Purdue's second-leading scorer, Braden Smith, should be plenty busy on Saturday.

Smith averages the team's most three-point attempts per game (6.1) with a solid 38.6% three-point percentage, helping him average 17.6 points per 40 minutes.

Well, 40 minutes is pretty much what we should expect from Smith, who rarely leaves the floor outside of blowouts.

He's logged 39-40 minutes in 10 of the last 13 games, including each of his last 4 outings. He's scored 18+ points in 7 of those 10 games with 39+ minutes, and in a win-or-go-home matchup, it would take a truly lopsided score for him to see reduced playing time.

