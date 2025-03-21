2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Creighton vs. Auburn

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Creighton Bluejays for a 1-versus-4 second-round matchup. Although Auburn looked sluggish in the first half against the 16 seed Alabama State Hornets on Thursday, they would ultimately pull away and win by 20 points. The Tigers come into this one against the Bluejays as nearly double-digit favorites.

Betting Picks for Creighton vs. Auburn

Auburn sleepwalked through much of their first-round matchup against Alabama State, shooting a poor 31.4% three-point percentage and an even worse 57.9% on free throws.

Despite all that, they still finished with 83 points.

While Creighton will be a big step up in competition, the Bluejays don't have an elite defense (43rd in adjusted defensive efficiency on Bart Torvik), and it's hard to see Auburn (1st in adjusted offensive efficiency) shooting this poorly for the second straight game. Of particular note is the fact that Creighton rarely forces turnovers, ranking 361st in defensive turnover rate.

The Bluejays play at a roughly neutral pace, too, so this won't be the type of game where the Tigers' opponent tries to slow things down.

Overall, Auburn has averaged 83.8 points per game this season and has scored 81+ points in 23 of their 34 matchups (67.6%). The top overall seed likely overlooked their first opponent -- yet still went over this line -- and we should expect them to bounce-back with a far more efficient outing on Saturday.

Johni Broome failed to reach 20+ points in the first round, but he still managed to score 14 points despite going 0-for-3 on three and 4-of-9 on free throws. While he's far from a high-percentage shooter from beyond the arc (27.8%) or at the charity stripe (59.9%), we should expect him to convert more often than he did on Thursday.

Additionally, Broome played just 27 minutes, and he should be back up in the 30s for what should be a much more competitive game from start to finish.

Broome has averaged 18.7 points per game this season and has logged 20+ points in 17 of 31 healthy games (54.8%), so being able to take the over on this points prop at plus odds is intriguing.

