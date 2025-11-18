Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Saquon Barkley has a matchup versus the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the league (131.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Barkley's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Saquon Barkley Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.13

76.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.18

18.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley has produced 122.9 fantasy points in 2025 (12.3 per game), which ranks him 12th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 37 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Barkley has posted 48.5 fantasy points (16.2 per game), rushing for 293 yards and scoring one touchdown on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 72 yards on eight grabs (10 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Barkley has put up 59.4 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during his last five games, running for 395 yards and scoring one touchdown on 92 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 79 yards on 11 grabs (14 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Barkley's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he tallied 29.4 fantasy points (14 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley's game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 4.2 fantasy points. He rushed for 44 yards on 18 carries on the day with one catch for -2 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against Dallas this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

