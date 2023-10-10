Russell Wilson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson will match up with the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (204.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Wilson worth a look for his next game versus the Chiefs? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Wilson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.25

16.25 Projected Passing Yards: 225.56

225.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.85

27.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Wilson is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (10th overall), with 96.2 total fantasy points (19.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Wilson has put up 55.1 fantasy points (18.4 per game), as he's compiled 725 yards on 64-of-97 passing with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 62 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The high point of Wilson's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 25.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Russell Wilson delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (14.2 points) in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 306 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD reception by six players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

