2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Cardinals at Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Monday night matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cardinals at Cowboys Betting Picks on Monday Night Football

The week's highest game total (53.5) leaves no room for error for what could be an intentional downshift in tempo in the second half, but both of these teams should have an excellent opportunity to put points on the board in normal conditions.

Dallas' defense -- if you haven't heard -- is historically awful. They're 32nd in overall schedule-adjusted defense, ranking no better than 30th against the rush or pass. The raw totals behind that are a league-worst 6.2 yards per play and 31.1 PPG allowed.

They're also second in points per game as an offense (30.7), though, when the Redbirds are 21st in schedule-adjusted D. Against two other defenses outside the top 20, Dak Prescott has posted 0.27 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db), per NFL's Next Gen Stats, and the Cowboys have posted at least 23 first-half points in both games.

If you think Jacoby Brissett is a downgrade from Kyler Murray, you might be surprised. Brissett (0.12 EPA/db) has largely outplayed Murray (-0.03 EPA/db) despite fairly difficult assignments. Arizona's PPG in Brissett's starts (25.0) is also a good bit higher (20.3).

This matchup also rates out third in adjusted pace in Week 9's matchup, per Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass rate report, when both teams are also top 12 in pass rate over expectation (PROE).

27 is an extremely key number if this game were to land on a 14-13 or 17-10 halftime score. The Cards' team total also lies on a key number (13) facing the weaker defense, too.

