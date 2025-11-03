Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSE

The Detroit Pistons (4-2) are favored by 4 points against the Memphis Grizzlies (3-4) on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSDET and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4 236.5 -172 +144

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (58.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have gone 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Thus far this season the Grizzlies have two wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times out of seven chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Ausar Thompson averages 14 points, 7.3 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.5 points, 6 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is also draining 52.9% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Grizzlies get 15 points per game from Cedric Coward, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 11 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 10.6 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The Grizzlies get 10.7 points per game from Jock Landale, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

