Clippers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Clippers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) are 8-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (3-3) on Monday, November 3, 2025 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSSC. The point total in the matchup is 228.5.

Clippers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8 228.5 -295 +240

Clippers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (71.8%)

Clippers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread one time over five games with a set spread.

The Heat have four wins against the spread in six games this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over three times out of six chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 points, 3.4 assists and 6 boards.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

John Collins is averaging 11.8 points, 1 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Derrick Jones Jr. is averaging 10.4 points, 1 assists and 2.4 boards.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 22 points, 9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat are receiving 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat receive 16.2 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Heat 9 points, 2.2 boards and 7.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat receive 24 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists.

