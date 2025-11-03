Week 10 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

A Heavy Week for Division Rivalries: In Week 10, six games are divisional matchups: Raiders at Broncos, Saints at Panthers, Jaguars at Texans, Bills at Dolphins, Cardinals at Seahawks, and Rams at 49ers.

Six divisional games are on the board for Week 10 in the NFL, and some of the non-divisional games are filled with varying levels of importance for the league standings.

There's a bit of something in every matchup.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 10.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 10 NFL Odds and Predictions

Raiders at Broncos Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

An AFC West battle kicks off Week 10 on Thursday Night Football between the Raiders and Broncos.

Last season, the Broncos swept the regular season series for the first time since 2014, ending an eight-game winning streak in the series by the Raiders prior to the 2024 season.

In Week 9, the Raiders were at home against the Jaguars with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers back in the lineup. In that game, the Raiders lost 30-29 in overtime despite a 12-catch, 127-yard, 3-touchdown game from Bowers.

Denver was on the road against Houston in an expected tough defensive battle. They carved out an 18-15 road win even with an 18-of-37, 173-yard, 2-touchdown, 1-interception game from Bo Nix.

Denver is 4-0 at home with a +13.5 point differential this season; Las Vegas is 1-3 and has been outscored by 18.8 points per game on the road.

Falcons at Colts Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

With Week 9's game in New England and Week 10's game in Berlin, the Falcons are away from home for the second straight week.

Though Michael Penix and Drake London were back in the lineup in Week 9, the Falcons lost 24-23 to the Patriots.

Drake London caught 9 of 14 targets for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss.

The Colts visited the Steelers in Week 9, losing 27-20 after turning the ball over six times.

Both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce recorded 115 receiving yards in the loss.

With a road game in Pittsburgh in Week 9, an international game in Week 10, a bye in Week 11, and a road game with the Chiefs in Week 12, the Colts won't play at home until Week 13's clash with the Texans.

Jaguars at Texans Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This game marks the second meeting between Jacksonville and Houston this season.

The Jaguars won 17-10 in Week 3 in Jacksonville.

Travis Etienne ran 16 times for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Bhayshul Tuten ran 6 times for 21 yards and a touchdown for the victorious Jaguars.

Nico Collins was the standout for Houston: 11 targets, 8 catches, 104 yards, and 1 touchdown.

This is the final game in a three-game homestand for Houston. They beat the 49ers 26-25 in the first game and then lost 18-15 to the Broncos last week.

Quarterback CJ Stroud (concussion) exited Week 9 early.

For Jacksonville, this will be their second straight road game during a stretch of four away games in five weeks.

Jacksonville emerged from their bye with a 30-29 road overtime win against the Raiders in Week 9. However, Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) exited early.

Giants at Bears Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Giants are on the road for the third game in four weeks. They were at home against San Francisco in Week 9. New York lost 34-24.

Jaxson Dart completed 72.7% of his passes for 191 yards and 2 touchdowns and also led the team in rushing yards (56) and scored on the ground.

New York, though, is 0-5 on the road this season.

Chicago is in the midst of the same away-away-home-away stretch stretch the Giants are in -- but this his their host week in that split.

The Bears are 2-1 at home so far this season with a top-10 home point differential (+8.7).

They'll be looking to build off of the momentum from their 47-42 win in Cincinnati -- and to continue the rookie breakouts of running back Kyle Monangai (26 carries, 3 catches, 198 scrimmage yards) and tight end Colston Loveland (7 targets, 6 catches, 118 yards, 2 touchdowns).

Ravens at Vikings Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

With Lamar Jackson back in the lineup in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football, Baltimore won its second straight game to improve to 3-5 on the season.

Jackson threw 23 times for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns in his return. Mark Andrews caught 2 of the 4 scores, and Zay Flowers led the team in receiving (64 yards).

Derrick Henry romped for 119 yards on 19 carries in the team's 28-6 win over the Dolphins.

The Vikings also got their starting quarterback back in Week 9, as JJ McCarthy stepped back into the lineup for Minnesota against the Lions on the road.

Minnesota won 27-24 despite some weak efficiency numbers from McCarthy (14 of 25 for 143 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception).

McCarthy has a 73.0 passer rating on 66 attempts this season.

Browns at Jets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Cleveland is coming off of their bye to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Jets also had their bye in Week 9.

The Browns hit their week off with a 2-6 record and an 0-4 road record.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has averaged 4.9 yards per attempt with a 78.4 passer rating so far this season.

The Jets entered their bye on a high note as they earned their first win of the season (39-38 on the road against the Bengals) in Week 8.

Justin Fields has a 5:0 TD:INT ratio this season with a 92.6 passer rating while also rushing for 288 yards and 3 scores on the ground.

Both teams currently have top-six draft positions entering Week 10.

Saints at Panthers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Tyler Shough era began for the Saints in Week 9, and the rookie quarterback struggled in his first start on the road against the Rams.

Shough was 15 of 24 for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

New Orleans is on the road again, this time for a divisional matchup against the Panthers.

Carolina returns home after a trip to Lambeau Field. Against the Packers, Carolina pulled off a 16-13 upset to improve to 5-4 on the season.

The Panthers relied on running back Rico Dowdle in the win: 25 carries, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns on the ground.

These teams split the regular season series a year ago with both home teams winning as hosts.

Bills at Dolphins Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

After a high-profile matchup at home against the Chiefs, the Bills hit the road to face a division rival in Miami.

Last week, Buffalo continued their regular season success against Kansas City, winning 28-21. Josh Allen threw for 273 yards and a touchdown and ran 6 times for 19 yards and 2 scores on the ground.

The Bills and Dolphins met in Week 3, a 31-21 win for Buffalo in Orchard Park.

Allen threw for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns, and James Cook ran for 108 yards and a score in the win.

Miami will have extra rest after a Thursday Night Football loss to Baltimore in Miami.

In their 28-6 defeat in Week 9, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 261 yards on 40 attempts with an interception. Jaylen Waddle led the team in receiving again (6 catches for 82 yards).

Buffalo has won seven straight games in this series.

Patriots at Buccaneers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

This is New England's first road game since Week 7, which then closed out an undefeated three-game road trip.

In Week 9, the Pats hosted the Falcons and won 24-23 behind a 100-yard game receiving by DeMario Douglas. New England has won six straight games, tying them with the Broncos for the longest current win streak in the NFL.

The 6-2 Buccaneers were on bye in Week 9 and are looking to get healthy for the second half of the season.

Baker Mayfield has a 13:2 TD:INT ratio on the year while maintaining a 98.1 passer rating with 7.1 yards per attempt.

Tampa Bay is 2-1 at home so far this season.

Cardinals at Seahawks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Arizona will be on a short week after a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cowboys.

Seattle is also coming off of a primetime matchup in Week 9: Sunday Night Football on the road against the Commanders.

They won 38-14 after a blazing start from Sam Darnold and the Seattle offense. Darnold ended the game 21 of 24 for 330 yards with 4 touchdowns and an interception. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 8 of 9 targets for 129 yards.

Seattle has won eight straight games in this rivalry, including the first game of the series back in Week 4. The Seahawks won 23-20 on the road on a Jason Myers field goal at the buzzer.

Smith-Njigba was held to 79 yards, a season-low.

Rams at 49ers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Rams and 49ers rematch after a Week 5 game, a 26-23 road win by the 49ers that ended in dramatic fashion and a fourth-down stop.

In the first meeting, Kendrick Bourne led the 49ers with 142 yards on 10 catches in the win, and Christian McCaffrey chipped in 139 scrimmage yards and a touchdown through the air.

On the road against the Giants in Week 9, the 49ers won 34-24 in another start by Mac Jones.

Los Angeles returned off of their Week 8 bye to host the Saints.

Matthew Stafford threw for 4 touchdowns in their 34-10 win, 2 of which went to Davante Adams, who has a league-leading 8 touchdown catches this season.

Kyren Williams ran 25 times for 114 yards and a score.

Lions at Commanders Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

Detroit will get a chance to avenge a 45-31 divisional round loss to the Commanders in last year's playoffs in Week 10.

Last week, Detroit hosted the Vikings, losing 27-24 despite 97 yards apiece from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

Washington played in primetime on Sunday Night Football, hosting the Seahawks.

They not only lost 38-14 but also saw franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels exit with an elbow injury. Daniels is expected to miss multiple games.

Steelers at Chargers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Chargers return home after a trip to Tennessee to face the Titans, a game Los Angeles won 27-20.

But this Sunday Night Football matchup is a high-stakes game against the Steelers.

In true home games this season, the Chargers are 2-2 with a -0.3 point differential.

This game marks Pittsburgh's first road game since Week 7, which was a short trip to Cincinnati. To date, Pittsburgh's road games have been at the Jets, at the Patriots, and at the Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers has a 103.1 passer rating through Week 9.

Eagles at Packers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: TBD

The Eagles entered their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 record, including a 3-1 mark on the road. However, that 3-1 road record is attached to a -0.5 point differential per game.

In Week 8, Saquon Barkley broke out with a 174-scrimmage yard game with a pair of scores.

Green Bay is at home for the second straight game after losing to the Panthers in Week 9.

In that game, the team lost tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder). Kraft is feared to have torn his ACL.

Jordan Love is fourth among qualified quarterbacks in yards per attempt (8.3) this season.

