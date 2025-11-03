Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Two hot teams meet when the Portland Trail Blazers (4-2) host the Los Angeles Lakers (5-2) on Monday, November 3, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Lakers, winners of three straight. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 234.5 -158 +134

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (55.4%)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total four times out of seven chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on six of seven set point totals (85.7%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.2 points, 8.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Deni Avdija averages 22.7 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Donovan Clingan averages 9.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 51.2% from the floor.

Toumani Camara averages 11.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 39.7% from the field and 32.3% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves averages 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Per game, Luka Doncic provides the Lakers 41.3 points, 11.5 boards and 8.3 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers get 12.9 points per game from Jake Laravia, plus 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Lakers are receiving 15.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gets the Lakers 14.8 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.