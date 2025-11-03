Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and MNMT

The New York Knicks (3-3) host the Washington Wizards (1-5) after winning three straight home games. The Knicks are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 3, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -11.5 234.5 -599 +450

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (82.5%)

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

The Wizards have covered the spread one time this season.

This season, four of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 31.2 points, 5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 18.3 points, 13.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.5 points, 6 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field and 46.9% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 5.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys.

Josh Hart averages 5 points, 6.6 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 31% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 53.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game. He is making 55.4% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with an average of 3 treys.

The Wizards get 14.2 points per game from CJ McCollum, plus 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Tre Johnson provides the Wizards 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Khris Middleton averages 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

