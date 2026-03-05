FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive

    Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets.

    Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Lightning vs Jets Game Info

    • Tampa Bay Lightning (38-17-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-26-10)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Lightning vs Jets Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Lightning (-170)Jets (+140)5.5Lightning (-1.5)

    Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Lightning win (60.2%)

    Lightning vs Jets Puck Line

    • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Jets. The Lightning are +136 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -160.

    Lightning vs Jets Over/Under

    • The over/under for Lightning-Jets on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

    Lightning vs Jets Moneyline

    • Winnipeg is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite despite being on the road.

