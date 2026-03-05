Lightning vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets.

Lightning vs Jets Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-17-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (24-26-10)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-170) Jets (+140) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (60.2%)

Lightning vs Jets Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Jets. The Lightning are +136 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -160.

Lightning vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Lightning-Jets on March 5 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Lightning vs Jets Moneyline

Winnipeg is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -170 favorite despite being on the road.

