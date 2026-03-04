FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    MLB

    World Baseball Classic Odds: Which Teams Are Favored for the 2026 WBC?

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    World Baseball Classic Odds: Which Teams Are Favored for the 2026 WBC?

    The 2026 World Baseball Classic is almost here, with the event starting on Thursday, March 5.

    The 2023 edition gave us a thrilling tourney, with Japan winning the title. Who are the favorites to win this year's edition?

    Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds ahead of the tournament.

    World Baseball Classic Betting Odds

    Full World Baseball Classic betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Team
    Odds
    USA-110
    Dominican Republic+360
    Japan+380
    Venezuela+900
    Mexico+2200
    Puerto Rico+2500
    Canada+6000

