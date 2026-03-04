World Baseball Classic Odds: Which Teams Are Favored for the 2026 WBC?

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is almost here, with the event starting on Thursday, March 5.

The 2023 edition gave us a thrilling tourney, with Japan winning the title. Who are the favorites to win this year's edition?

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds ahead of the tournament.

World Baseball Classic Betting Odds

Full World Baseball Classic betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds USA -110 Dominican Republic +360 Japan +380 Venezuela +900 Mexico +2200 Puerto Rico +2500 Canada +6000 View Full Table ChevronDown

