Predators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
The Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Predators vs Bruins Game Info
- Nashville Predators (27-26-8) vs. Boston Bruins (34-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Predators vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Predators (-118)
|Bruins (-102)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (63.6%)
Predators vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.
Predators vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Predators-Bruins game on March 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Predators vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -118 favorite at home.