FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Predators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Predators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    The Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Predators vs Bruins Game Info

    • Nashville Predators (27-26-8) vs. Boston Bruins (34-21-5)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Predators vs Bruins Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Predators (-118)Bruins (-102)6.5Predators (-1.5)

    Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Bruins win (63.6%)

    Predators vs Bruins Puck Line

    • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.

    Predators vs Bruins Over/Under

    • The Predators-Bruins game on March 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

    Predators vs Bruins Moneyline

    • Boston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -118 favorite at home.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup