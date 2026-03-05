Predators vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Nashville Predators versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Predators vs Bruins Game Info

Nashville Predators (27-26-8) vs. Boston Bruins (34-21-5)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Coverage: ESPN+

Predators vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Predators (-118) Bruins (-102) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (63.6%)

Predators vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Nashville, the favorite, is +210.

Predators vs Bruins Over/Under

The Predators-Bruins game on March 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Predators vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Nashville is a -118 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!