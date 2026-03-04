World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Are the Favorites

The 2026 World Baseball Classic is almost here, with the tournament kicking off on Thursday, March 5.

Shohei Ohtani took home MVP honors at the last WBC in 2023. Who are the MVP favorites heading into this year's tourney?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, here are the MVP odds ahead of the 2026 WBC.

World Baseball Classic MVP Odds

Player Odds Aaron Judge (USA) +800 Shohei Ohtani (JPN) +1000 Bryce Harper (USA) +1700 Kyle Schwarber (USA) +1700 Bobby Witt Jr. (USA) +1900 Paul Skenes (USA) +1900 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (DOM) +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

