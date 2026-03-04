FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    MLB

    World Baseball Classic MVP Odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Are the Favorites

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    The 2026 World Baseball Classic is almost here, with the tournament kicking off on Thursday, March 5.

    Shohei Ohtani took home MVP honors at the last WBC in 2023. Who are the MVP favorites heading into this year's tourney?

    Per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, here are the MVP odds ahead of the 2026 WBC.

    World Baseball Classic MVP Odds

    Full market available via the World Baseball Classic odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Player
    Odds
    Aaron Judge (USA)+800
    Shohei Ohtani (JPN)+1000
    Bryce Harper (USA)+1700
    Kyle Schwarber (USA)+1700
    Bobby Witt Jr. (USA)+1900
    Paul Skenes (USA)+1900
    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (DOM)+2500

