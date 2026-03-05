FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    On Thursday in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are playing the Florida Panthers.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Game Info

    • Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8) vs. Florida Panthers (30-28-3)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Blue Jackets (-114)Panthers (-105)5.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (62.9%)

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Puck Line

    • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Blue Jackets are +220 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Over/Under

    • Blue Jackets versus Panthers, on March 5, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

    Blue Jackets vs Panthers Moneyline

    • Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Panthers, Columbus is the favorite at -114, and Florida is -105 playing on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup