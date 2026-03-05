NHL
Blue Jackets vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5
On Thursday in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are playing the Florida Panthers.
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8) vs. Florida Panthers (30-28-3)
- Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-114)
|Panthers (-105)
|5.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (62.9%)
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Blue Jackets are +220 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Over/Under
- Blue Jackets versus Panthers, on March 5, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Blue Jackets vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Panthers, Columbus is the favorite at -114, and Florida is -105 playing on the road.