Blue Jackets vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

On Thursday in the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets are playing the Florida Panthers.

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (31-21-8) vs. Florida Panthers (30-28-3)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-114) Panthers (-105) 5.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (62.9%)

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Panthers. The Blue Jackets are +220 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -280.

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Over/Under

Blue Jackets versus Panthers, on March 5, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jackets-Panthers, Columbus is the favorite at -114, and Florida is -105 playing on the road.

