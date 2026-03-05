Sabres vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Sabres vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-120) Penguins (+100) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (62%)

Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Sabres. The Penguins are -280 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +220.

Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under

The Sabres-Penguins matchup on March 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline

Buffalo is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

