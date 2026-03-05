FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Sabres vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

    Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

    • Buffalo Sabres (36-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-16-13)
    • Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • Coverage: ESPN

    Sabres vs Penguins Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Sabres (-120)Penguins (+100)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

    Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Penguins win (62%)

    Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line

    • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Sabres. The Penguins are -280 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +220.

    Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under

    • The Sabres-Penguins matchup on March 5 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

    Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline

    • Buffalo is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog despite being at home.

