Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Rhamondre Stevenson is the 21st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 107.7 fantasy points a year ago (35th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|107.7
|139
|35
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|158.9
|69
|21
Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Washington Commanders -- Stevenson finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 42 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Eagles
|8.9
|12
|25
|0
|6
|6
|0
|89
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|12.0
|15
|50
|1
|3
|3
|0
|60
|Week 3
|@Jets
|6.2
|19
|59
|0
|4
|1
|0
|62
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4.0
|14
|30
|0
|3
|2
|0
|40
|Week 5
|Saints
|2.4
|8
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|24
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|13.0
|10
|46
|1
|6
|5
|0
|70
|Week 7
|Bills
|8.5
|9
|34
|0
|6
|6
|0
|85
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers
The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|156
|619
|4
|18
|4.0
|Antonio Gibson
|65
|265
|1
|8
|4.1
|Kevin Harris
|16
|65
|1
|2
|4.1
|Tyquan Thornton
|3
|51
|0
|0
|17.0
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.