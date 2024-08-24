menu item
NFL

Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rhamondre Stevenson is the 21st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 107.7 fantasy points a year ago (35th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points107.713935
2024 Projected Fantasy Points158.96921

Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Washington Commanders -- Stevenson finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 42 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Eagles8.91225066089
Week 2Dolphins12.01550133060
Week 3@Jets6.21959041062
Week 4@Cowboys4.01430032040
Week 5Saints2.4824020024
Week 6@Raiders13.01046165070
Week 7Bills8.5934066085
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson1566194184.0
Antonio Gibson65265184.1
Kevin Harris1665124.1
Tyquan Thornton3510017.0

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

