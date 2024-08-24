Rhamondre Stevenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Rhamondre Stevenson is the 21st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 107.7 fantasy points a year ago (35th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Rhamondre Stevenson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Stevenson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 107.7 139 35 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 158.9 69 21

Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Washington Commanders -- Stevenson finished with 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 42 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Eagles 8.9 12 25 0 6 6 0 89 Week 2 Dolphins 12.0 15 50 1 3 3 0 60 Week 3 @Jets 6.2 19 59 0 4 1 0 62 Week 4 @Cowboys 4.0 14 30 0 3 2 0 40 Week 5 Saints 2.4 8 24 0 2 0 0 24 Week 6 @Raiders 13.0 10 46 1 6 5 0 70 Week 7 Bills 8.5 9 34 0 6 6 0 85 View Full Table

Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Other Patriots Rushers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Stevenson's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 156 619 4 18 4.0 Antonio Gibson 65 265 1 8 4.1 Kevin Harris 16 65 1 2 4.1 Tyquan Thornton 3 51 0 0 17.0

