Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 7

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 7?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 257.26 2 Lamar Jackson 239.98 3 Jayden Daniels 232.35 4 Jordan Love 225.87 5 Jalen Hurts 221.86 6 Patrick Mahomes 219.77 7 Drake Maye 216.56 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jonathan Taylor 202.82 2 Christian McCaffrey 195.44 3 Bijan Robinson 179.19 4 James Cook 175.80 5 Josh Jacobs 165.32 6 Jahmyr Gibbs 164.60 7 Saquon Barkley 161.10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Zay Flowers 140.34 2 Justin Jefferson 136.05 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 130.44 4 Puka Nacua 124.17 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown 122.69 6 Nico Collins 119.33 7 Davante Adams 119.02 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tucker Kraft 93.37 2 Trey McBride 91.07 3 Tyler Warren 90.93 4 Brock Bowers 84.14 5 George Kittle 83.83 6 Sam LaPorta 74.54 7 Hunter Henry 74.11 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Green Bay D/ST 88.72 2 Buffalo D/ST 86.16 3 Pittsburgh D/ST 83.12 4 Minnesota D/ST 82.41 5 Denver D/ST 82.02 6 Houston D/ST 81.25 7 Atlanta D/ST 80.84 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ka'imi Fairbairn 105.54 2 Brandon McManus 104.09 3 Nick Folk 103.62 4 Chris Boswell 100.87 5 Harrison Butker 97.23 6 Eddy Pineiro 96.84 7 Chase McLaughlin 96.45 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!