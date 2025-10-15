Fantasy Football: 3 Wide Receiver-Cornerback Matchups to Target in Week 7

Matchups are everything in the NFL, especially at the receiver position.

For fantasy purposes, being able to identify which receivers have advantageous (or disadvantageous) matchups is a sharp way to get a leg up on your opponent.

Each week, we'll run through the best wide receiver-cornerback matchups for the upcoming week. It doesn't take a genius to tell you to start your true studs, but there will be weeks when some WR1s have better matchups and other weeks when typical WR2 or WR3s have matchups that bump them up in our weekly rankings.

Pro Football Focus' (PFF) Player Grades and their WR/CB Matchup chart are great starting points for identifying which specific matchups we want to target.

Projections and rankings come from our NFL projections. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated. NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Week 7 WR-CB Matchups

Drake London vs. Renardo Green

FanDuel Research Projection: 12.7 points (WR11)

71.7 Yards

5.6 Receptions (9.4 Targets)

Targeting the San Francisco 49ers defense feels like a no-brainer right now. This is a unit in flux with its two best defenders in Nick Bosa (knee) and Fred Warner (ankle) out for the remainder of the season. The 49ers already rank as the 9th-worst schedule-adjusted defense and 13th-worst adjusted pass defense. Considering Pro Football Focus has San Francisco's top three cornerbacks in the bottom half of coverage grade, the pass D could only get worse; the 49ers already have the second-lowest pressure rate, and that could further decline without Bosa and Warner.

While the Atlanta Falcons have the 5th-lowest pass-play rate and rank as the 11th-worst adjusted pass offense, we can still get exposure to this matchup by circling Drake London. His counterpart Darnell Mooney appears on our buy-low wide receivers for Week 7 due to his downfield target share, but his injury status is still up in the air. London is still getting his fair share of downfield chances, carrying a 34.5% downfield target share. This should yield success with the 49ers allowing the seventh-most yards per downfield target.

This goes beyond just deep shots, though. London leads the Falcons with 10.6 targets per game, a 32.9% target share, 40.1% air yards share, and 27.8% red zone target share. Over Mooney's three appearances, London still leads Atlanta's targets by recording 7.3 targets per contest, a 25.0% target share, and 33.0% air yards share in the split.

Since the 2024 season, London is averaging 16.3 targets, 9.3 catches, and 133.3 receiving yards per game over three games when Mooney was inactive. Furthermore, he boasts a 57.1% red zone target share in two games without Mooney this season. If Mooney is out, London feels like a must-play anywhere you can get him.

Further adding to the matchup, San Francisco runs zone coverage at the 12th-highest rate, and London carries a 91.2 receiving grade against zone (2nd-highest) compared to 56.8 when facing man. Standing at 6'4", London has a height advantage against Renardo Green (6'0") and Deommodore Lenoir (5'10"). Plus, Green (49.7 coverage grade) and Lenoir (59.9 coverage grade) have underwhelming coverage grades.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Marshon Lattimore

FanDuel Research Projection: 14.9 points (WR3)

77.2 Yards

7.2 Receptions (10.0 Targets)

The Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders matchup carries a 54.5 total while our Brandon Gdula gives this the quickest pace in his adjusted pace and pass report for Week 7. Dak Prescott is playing like one of the league's best with 0.20 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) while CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have the makings of one of the NFL's top wideout duos. We haven't seen the tandem much as Lamb has played in only two full games, but he's trending toward returning from an ankle injury this week.

Washington's pass defense is in big trouble, for it ranks as the 14th-worst adjusted unit while surrendering the 3rd-most yards per passing attempt and the 5th-most yards per downfield target. The Commanders are also giving up the 10th-most fantasy points per game against wide receivers. While Pickens has shined by posting 106.8 receiving yards per game over the last four, I'm not shying away from Lamb.

In the first two games of the season, CeeDee led the way with 12.0 targets, 8.0 receptions, and 111.0 receiving yards per game along with a 28.2% target share and 42.2% air yards share. Meanwhile, Pickens posted only 6.5 targets, 4.0 catches, and 49.0 receiving yards per contest during that span.

Dallas' WR1 should mostly see matchups against Washington's CB1 Marshon Lattimore. While he was previously one of the league's top cover corners, Lattimore has stumbled to a 49.3 PFF coverage grade. According to PlayerProfiler, Lamb has a 29.7% slot snap share, as well, potentially giving him one-on-one matchups against Mike Sainristil (51.8 coverage grade).

In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, CeeDee posted a better receiving grade against man coverage compared to zone; the Commanders feature man coverage at the ninth-highest rate. In a positive scoring environment with the Cowboys' 27.5 team total, Lamb could burst back onto the scene (assuming he's active).

Kayshon Boutte vs. L'Jarius Sneed

FanDuel Research Projection: 5.3 points (WR66)

29.6 Yards

3.4 Receptions (2.1 Targets)

Kayshon Boutte comes off his best game of the season by a landslide, totaling five catches for 93 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 23.8 fantasy points (WR4). Considering his WR66 projection for Week 7, most will likely overlook the New England Patriots wide receiver. After totaling 123.5 receiving yards per game over Week 4 and 5, Stefon Diggs continues to draw the most interest in this receiving corps. However, we have reason to believe Diggs will once again take a backseat -- similar to his three receptions for 28 receiving yards in Week 6.

Diggs lines up in the slot for 41.0% of snaps, meaning he will likely draw most matchups against the Tennessee Titans' nickel Roger McCreary. While the Titans as a team surrender 7.3 yards per passing attempt (10th-most) and rank as the 10th-worst adjusted pass defense, McCreary is a tough one-on-one matchup with his 71.4 coverage grade. Meanwhile, Tennessee's perimeter corners L'Jarius Sneed (51.3 coverage grade) and Jalyn Armour-Davis (51.4 coverage grade) have susceptible cover grades.

Getting exposure to Drake Maye against this defense is still a wise idea. Maye boasts 0.25 EPA/db while carrying the fourth-shortest odds to win the NFL MVP Award (+1000). Boutte could be the best Pats wide receiver to circle this week. He leads their wideouts with a 71.1% snap share, 66.4% route rate, 27.2% air yards share, and 28.1% downfield target share.

Boutte is mainly a deep threat, but this is an ideal matchup with the Titans allowing the fourth-most yards per downfield target. Led by Maye's absurd 99.7 passing grade on attempts of 20 or more yards, Boutte should continue to benefit from leading the team in air yards share. Plus, he should exclusively draw matchups against Sneed and Armour-Davis.

