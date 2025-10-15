FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Oldest (and Youngest) NFL Quarterbacks in the 2025-26 Season

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oldest (and Youngest) NFL Quarterbacks in the 2025-26 Season

Quarterbacks stand apart from most other football positions, often enjoying careers that extend well into their 30s and 40s.

Tom Brady, for instance, won his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was 43 years old.

Unlike many other positions on the field, the role of quarterback can spark debate on whether experience and football IQ can outweigh youth or raw athleticism.

That said, who are the oldest (and youngest) quarterbacks within this year's NFL rosters? Let's take a look.

NFL Quarterbacks for 2025-26 Season, Organized by Age

This includes any NFL quarterback who has played at least 10 snaps in the 2025-26 season as of October 15th, 2025.

Rank
Player
Column1
Team
1Aaron Rodgers41PIT
2Joe Flacco40CIN , CLE
3Andy Dalton37CAR
4Matthew Stafford37LAR
5Kirk Cousins37ATL
6Russell Wilson36NYG
7Tyrod Taylor36NYJ

Oldest NFL Quarterbacks in 2025

These are the oldest active NFL quarterbacks who have played at least 10 snaps this season:

  1. Aaron Rodgers: 41 years old
  2. Joe Flacco: 40 years old
  3. Andy Dalton: 37 years old
  4. Matthew Stafford: 37 years old
  5. Kirk Cousins: 37 years old

Youngest NFL Quarterbacks in 2025

These are the youngest active NFL quarterbacks who have played at least 10 snaps this season:

  1. Jaxson Dart: 22 years old
  2. J.J. McCarthy: 22 years old
  3. Drake Maye: 23 years old
  4. Cam Ward: 23 years old
  5. Anthony Richardson: 23 years old

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup