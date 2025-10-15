Oldest (and Youngest) NFL Quarterbacks in the 2025-26 Season

Quarterbacks stand apart from most other football positions, often enjoying careers that extend well into their 30s and 40s.

Tom Brady, for instance, won his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he was 43 years old.

Unlike many other positions on the field, the role of quarterback can spark debate on whether experience and football IQ can outweigh youth or raw athleticism.

That said, who are the oldest (and youngest) quarterbacks within this year's NFL rosters? Let's take a look.

NFL Quarterbacks for 2025-26 Season, Organized by Age

This includes any NFL quarterback who has played at least 10 snaps in the 2025-26 season as of October 15th, 2025.

Rank Player Column1 Team 1 Aaron Rodgers 41 PIT 2 Joe Flacco 40 CIN , CLE 3 Andy Dalton 37 CAR 4 Matthew Stafford 37 LAR 5 Kirk Cousins 37 ATL 6 Russell Wilson 36 NYG 7 Tyrod Taylor 36 NYJ View Full Table ChevronDown

Oldest NFL Quarterbacks in 2025

These are the oldest active NFL quarterbacks who have played at least 10 snaps this season:

Aaron Rodgers: 41 years old Joe Flacco: 40 years old Andy Dalton: 37 years old Matthew Stafford: 37 years old Kirk Cousins: 37 years old

Youngest NFL Quarterbacks in 2025

These are the youngest active NFL quarterbacks who have played at least 10 snaps this season:

Jaxson Dart: 22 years old J.J. McCarthy: 22 years old Drake Maye: 23 years old Cam Ward: 23 years old Anthony Richardson: 23 years old

