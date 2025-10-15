FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
TV and Podcast

Sports Betting Podcast: Best College Football Bets for Week 8

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Sports Betting Podcast: Best College Football Bets for Week 8

Week 8's college football slate is headlined by a pair of huge matchups in the SEC. Where can we find betting value there and elsewhere at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Kent Padgett joins Jim Sannes to preview the week's biggest games, including Ole Miss at Georgia and Tennessee at Alabama, and outlining his favorite bets of the week.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

