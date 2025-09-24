FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 4

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 4

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 4?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Lamar Jackson322.85
2Josh Allen316.35
3Justin Herbert287.05
4Jayden Daniels283.46
5Jalen Hurts282.83
6Patrick Mahomes270.36
7Brock Purdy266.81

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Christian McCaffrey261.94
2Jonathan Taylor239.77
3Saquon Barkley232.84
4James Cook217.67
5Jahmyr Gibbs217.61
6Derrick Henry209.95
7Bijan Robinson208.21

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Puka Nacua173.06
2Ja'Marr Chase172.48
3Ladd McConkey169.62
4Amon-Ra St. Brown166.84
5Zay Flowers166.32
6Justin Jefferson162.24
7Davante Adams151.99

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride122.80
2Sam LaPorta117.45
3Tucker Kraft105.49
4Tyler Warren97.81
5Hunter Henry95.51
6Brock Bowers95.00
7George Kittle90.94

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Buffalo D/ST111.92
2Denver D/ST106.61
3Green Bay D/ST103.70
4Baltimore D/ST102.77
5Minnesota D/ST101.29
6Philadelphia D/ST100.55
7Los Angeles Chargers D/ST99.78

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jake Bates129.97
2Eddy Pineiro124.43
3Matt Prater124.34
4Cameron Dicker123.63
5Tyler Loop122.14
6Chris Boswell120.7
7Joshua Karty120.66

