Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 4
Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.
Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.
How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 4?
Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|322.85
|2
|Josh Allen
|316.35
|3
|Justin Herbert
|287.05
|4
|Jayden Daniels
|283.46
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|282.83
|6
|Patrick Mahomes
|270.36
|7
|Brock Purdy
|266.81
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|261.94
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|239.77
|3
|Saquon Barkley
|232.84
|4
|James Cook
|217.67
|5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|217.61
|6
|Derrick Henry
|209.95
|7
|Bijan Robinson
|208.21
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Puka Nacua
|173.06
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|172.48
|3
|Ladd McConkey
|169.62
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|166.84
|5
|Zay Flowers
|166.32
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|162.24
|7
|Davante Adams
|151.99
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Trey McBride
|122.80
|2
|Sam LaPorta
|117.45
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|105.49
|4
|Tyler Warren
|97.81
|5
|Hunter Henry
|95.51
|6
|Brock Bowers
|95.00
|7
|George Kittle
|90.94
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Buffalo D/ST
|111.92
|2
|Denver D/ST
|106.61
|3
|Green Bay D/ST
|103.70
|4
|Baltimore D/ST
|102.77
|5
|Minnesota D/ST
|101.29
|6
|Philadelphia D/ST
|100.55
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
|99.78
Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jake Bates
|129.97
|2
|Eddy Pineiro
|124.43
|3
|Matt Prater
|124.34
|4
|Cameron Dicker
|123.63
|5
|Tyler Loop
|122.14
|6
|Chris Boswell
|120.7
|7
|Joshua Karty
|120.66
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!