Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 4

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 4?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Lamar Jackson 322.85 2 Josh Allen 316.35 3 Justin Herbert 287.05 4 Jayden Daniels 283.46 5 Jalen Hurts 282.83 6 Patrick Mahomes 270.36 7 Brock Purdy 266.81 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 261.94 2 Jonathan Taylor 239.77 3 Saquon Barkley 232.84 4 James Cook 217.67 5 Jahmyr Gibbs 217.61 6 Derrick Henry 209.95 7 Bijan Robinson 208.21 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Puka Nacua 173.06 2 Ja'Marr Chase 172.48 3 Ladd McConkey 169.62 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 166.84 5 Zay Flowers 166.32 6 Justin Jefferson 162.24 7 Davante Adams 151.99 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride 122.80 2 Sam LaPorta 117.45 3 Tucker Kraft 105.49 4 Tyler Warren 97.81 5 Hunter Henry 95.51 6 Brock Bowers 95.00 7 George Kittle 90.94 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Buffalo D/ST 111.92 2 Denver D/ST 106.61 3 Green Bay D/ST 103.70 4 Baltimore D/ST 102.77 5 Minnesota D/ST 101.29 6 Philadelphia D/ST 100.55 7 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 99.78 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jake Bates 129.97 2 Eddy Pineiro 124.43 3 Matt Prater 124.34 4 Cameron Dicker 123.63 5 Tyler Loop 122.14 6 Chris Boswell 120.7 7 Joshua Karty 120.66 View Full Table ChevronDown

