Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (25-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-33)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

CIN: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+108) | Under: (-132)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 2-4, 3.66 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.02 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Nick Martinez (2-4, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.02 ERA). Martínez's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 4-4-0 ATS in Falter's eight starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Falter's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (61.1%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

The Reds vs Pirates moneyline has Cincinnati as a -122 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog at home.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Pirates. The Reds are +142 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -176.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on May 20, with the over being +108 and the under -132.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (60%) in those contests.

This year Cincinnati has won eight of 13 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 26-21-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have put together a 10-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 8-19 record (winning just 29.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-26-3).

The Pirates have gone 18-28-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) and total hits (48) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .294 with 21 walks and 17 runs scored.

Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 29 hits, an OBP of .375 plus a slugging percentage of .602.

Hays has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has collected 31 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified players, he is 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is hitting .205 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

