Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Pirates Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (25-24) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-33)
- Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSOH
Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-122) | PIT: (+104)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+108) | Under: (-132)
Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 2-4, 3.66 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 2-3, 4.02 ERA
The Reds will give the ball to Nick Martinez (2-4, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.02 ERA). Martínez's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 4-4-0 ATS in Falter's eight starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Falter's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.
Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (61.1%)
Reds vs Pirates Moneyline
- The Reds vs Pirates moneyline has Cincinnati as a -122 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog at home.
Reds vs Pirates Spread
- The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Pirates. The Reds are +142 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -176.
Reds vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Pirates on May 20, with the over being +108 and the under -132.
Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (60%) in those contests.
- This year Cincinnati has won eight of 13 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 47 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 26-21-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have put together a 10-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.3% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has an 8-19 record (winning just 29.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- In the 46 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-26-3).
- The Pirates have gone 18-28-0 ATS this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.419) and total hits (48) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 82nd in slugging.
- TJ Friedl has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .294 with 21 walks and 17 runs scored.
- Austin Hays has been key for Cincinnati with 29 hits, an OBP of .375 plus a slugging percentage of .602.
- Hays has safely hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .278 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has collected 31 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .223 and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 129th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241. He's slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualified players, he is 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.
- Bryan Reynolds is hitting .205 with five doubles, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .282.
Reds vs Pirates Head to Head
- 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/20/2024: 8-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/25/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/24/2024: 10-2 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/23/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!