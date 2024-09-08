Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (72-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-111)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-275) | CHW: (+225)

BOS: (-275) | CHW: (+225) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)

BOS: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-14, 5.36 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Richard Fitts and the White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA). Fitts did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox have a 5-21-0 record against the spread in Flexen's starts. The White Sox are 2-24 in Flexen's 26 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (71.3%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the underdog at +225, and Boston is -275 playing at home.

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Red Sox are -134 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +112.

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Red Sox-White Sox on Sept. 8, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 55.9%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has played as a favorite of -275 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 65-74-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 25 of the 130 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (19.2%).

Chicago has gone 3-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (13.6%).

In the 138 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-70-5).

The White Sox have a 54-84-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.1% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by 78 extra-base hits. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 135 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .546.

His batting average is 21st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Devers heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.280/.404.

Tyler O'Neill has been key for Boston with 92 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .531.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has totaled 119 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the White Sox. He's batting .240 and with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 99th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 95th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .223 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .288.

He is currently 123rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Sheets has accumulated an on-base percentage of .313, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head

9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

