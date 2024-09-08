Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8
In MLB action on Sunday, the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.
Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (72-70) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-111)
- Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BOS: (-275) | CHW: (+225)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-14, 5.36 ERA
The Red Sox will give the ball to Richard Fitts and the White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.36 ERA). Fitts did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The White Sox have a 5-21-0 record against the spread in Flexen's starts. The White Sox are 2-24 in Flexen's 26 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Red Sox win (71.3%)
Red Sox vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Red Sox, Chicago is the underdog at +225, and Boston is -275 playing at home.
Red Sox vs White Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Red Sox are -134 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +112.
Red Sox vs White Sox Over/Under
- A combined run total of 10 has been set for Red Sox-White Sox on Sept. 8, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have won in 38, or 55.9%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Boston has played as a favorite of -275 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Red Sox have posted a record of 65-74-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have won 25 of the 130 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (19.2%).
- Chicago has gone 3-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (13.6%).
- In the 138 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-70-5).
- The White Sox have a 54-84-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.1% of the time).
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by 78 extra-base hits. He has a .292 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Rafael Devers has 135 hits and an OBP of .358, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .546.
- His batting average is 21st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 10th.
- Devers heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.280/.404.
- Tyler O'Neill has been key for Boston with 92 hits, an OBP of .350 plus a slugging percentage of .531.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn has totaled 119 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the White Sox. He's batting .240 and with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 99th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 95th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .223 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .288.
- He is currently 123rd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Gavin Sheets has accumulated an on-base percentage of .313, a team-best for the White Sox.
- Nicky Lopez is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.
Red Sox vs White Sox Head to Head
- 9/7/2024: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/6/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/8/2024: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/7/2024: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/6/2024: 14-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/24/2023: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/23/2023: 1-0 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/22/2023: 3-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
