2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces vs. Mercury in Game 4

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

Aces at Mercury Game 4 Betting Picks

The WNBA Finals are at risk of ending before it ever really started.

The Aces took care of business at home and went into Phoenix on Wednesday with a 2-0 series lead. In Game 3, Vegas at one point commanded a 17-point lead, but the Mercury clawed back to tie Game 3 with a minute left in the fourth -- only to lose on a game-winning shot from A'ja Wilson.

Tonight, Las Vegas has -142 odds to sweep the series and win their third championship since 2022. However, I like Phoenix to avoid the sweep and force this series to a Game 5 -- even with Satou Sabally (concussion) out.

The Mercury have gone a painful 12 for 49 (24.5%) from distance across their last two games. On the bright side, they appear to be due for positive regression. Sami Whitcomb can lead that charge. She shot threes at a 36.1% clip in the regular season and a 37.3% clip at home but has gone 2 for 14 from behind the arc in the Finals.

While Phoenix's championship hopes are practically dust, Alyssa Thomas and company do not want to get swept on their home floor. That combined with Sabally's injury should result in a gritty Game 4 effort, and there's something to be said for Vegas potentially coming out slowly given they hold a safe series lead and have a chance to clinch the championship at home on Sunday.

The Mercury need a huge showing from Thomas tonight, and I think she's a value to record 40-plus combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) at +210 odds.

Thomas is averaging 34.3 PRA this postseason. Including the regular season and playoffs, she's posted 40-plus PRA in 14 out of the 29 games (48.3%) where she played at least 33 minutes, but these +210 odds imply only a 32.3% probability.

Across five games sans Sabally this season, Thomas went for 40-plus PRA twice and averaged 1.1 PRA per minute. Thomas is averaging 37.8 PRA across Phoenix's wins these playoffs as well as 40.3 PRA in their home wins. I think she's due for a big night on the stat sheet.

