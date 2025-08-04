Red Sox vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Monday.

Red Sox vs Royals Game Info

Boston Red Sox (62-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-56)

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Monday, August 4, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSKC

Red Sox vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | KC: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

BOS: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 7-5, 3.19 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Royals) - 7-5, 3.73 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.73 ERA). Bello's team is 11-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bello starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-3. The Royals are 13-7-0 ATS in Falter's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Falter's starts this season, and they went 8-7 in those games.

Red Sox vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (64.5%)

Red Sox vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -158 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Royals are -156 to cover, and the Red Sox are +130.

Red Sox versus Royals on Aug. 4 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Red Sox vs Royals Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been favorites in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season Boston has come away with a win 11 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 51 of their 112 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 63-49-0 against the spread in their 112 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have put together a 32-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.8% of those games).

Kansas City is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 110 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-63-2).

The Royals have a 57-53-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with 117 hits and an OBP of .329, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .457. He's batting .262.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in total hits (100) this season while batting .267 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .307.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Rafaela takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs.

Trevor Story has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.299/.431.

Story enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu has been key for Boston with 76 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .481.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 125 hits with a .493 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Royals. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage is 61st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .353 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .463.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .264 with 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 36 walks.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 19 walks while batting .256.

Red Sox vs Royals Head to Head

5/11/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2025: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2024: 9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-5 BOS (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/14/2024: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/13/2024: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/3/2023: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

