3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Vikings at Bears

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Vikings at Bears on Monday Night Football

Week 1 comes to a close with an NFC North battle between the Vikings and Bears. J.J. McCarthy is set to make his NFL debut while Caleb Williams and company are gearing up for their first game under new head coach Ben Johnson.

As props go, I like D'Andre Swift to outdo 14.5 rush attempts.

D'Andre Swift - Rush Attempts D'Andre Swift Over Sep 9 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Swift averaged 14.8 rush attempts per game in his first season with the Bears. Injuries could force him into an even bigger role this evening. Roschon Johnson (foot) is questionable for tonight's contest while Travis Homer is on the IR, which could leave 2025 seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai as the only option past Swift in the backfield. Despite receiving praise from Ben Johnson, Monangai is nonetheless a late-round rookie who has been dealing with a hamstring ailment. I don't buy that the Bears are willing to offer him an expanded role in Week 1.

With that, we can look for the Swift and Ben Johnson reunion to come on strong tonight. Johnson was at the helm of the Detroit Lions' offense in 2022 when Swift averaged a career-best 5.5 yards per carry.

Swift is hoping to rediscover efficiency in 2025 and could manage that behind Chicago's fourth-ranked offensive line (per Pro Football Focus) and a new system. I think he'll be allotted more than 14.5 ground opportunities to make his mark in this one.

Admittedly, this is a dart throw and would require McCarthy to throw a touchdown pass -- let alone to someone not named Justin Jefferson -- but Jalen Nailor's +490 touchdown odds stick out to me.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jalen Nailor +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jordan Addison will miss the first three games of the season due to league suspension.

In 2024, Nailor ran a team-high 93.8% of the routes and earned a 16.3% target share, 26.5% air yards share, and 20.0% red zone target share in two games sans Addison. He collected 85 yards and 2 touchdowns in this stretch.

I should note the Vikings were also missing T.J. Hockenson for those games and the 35-year-old Adam Thielen is back in town for 2025, but Nailor is the man primed to fill the Addison role.

Nailor might see the field plenty and could benefit from what the defense gives him with Jefferson serving as a total problem, so I see value in backing him to score at +490. He posted six touchdowns last season, and our NFL projections forecast him for 0.22 touchdowns tonight.

Aaron Jones returns for his ninth season and could help McCarthy make an instant impact in the passing game.

Aaron Jones - Alt Receiving Yds Aaron Jones - Alt Receiving Yds Aaron Jones 20+ Yards +108 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jones caught 51 of his 62 targets for 408 yards a season ago. He churned out 20-plus receiving yards in 64.7% of games (11 out of 17 contests) -- up from the 48.1% implied probability on these +108 odds.

Minnesota added Jordan Mason to the backfield this offseason. Tonight, we'll see how the Vikings approach this split backfield, but I don't want to get caught guessing on how the touches will shake out. However, Jones should be in there for the passing plays after nabbing the seventh-most receiving yards at his position in 2024 while Mason (91) was a non-factor in said arena.

The Vikings should look to ease McCarthy into this one, and getting easy completions to the veteran back is a solid way to go about that.

FanDuel is running a $2M Touchdown Jackpot for Monday Night Football Week 1! Use the token to place an Anytime TD wager on the Vikings vs. Bears game. If your player scores the first OR last touchdown, get a share of $2 million in Bonus Bets. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.