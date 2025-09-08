3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 9/8/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

To Record A Run To Record A Run Pete Crow-Armstrong +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pete Crow-Armstrong was happy to see the calendar turn. He has reached base five times in three September contests already before missing recent ones with a knee issue.

Reports suggest he could return to the lineup tonight, and his props are on FanDuel, so he might be back to continue that upward trajectory. It's not an overly surprising one, either. Even though PCA's wOBA (.267) has dipped against righties in the past 30 days, he's done that at a somewhat unlucky .268 BABIP. The medium-to-hard-contact rate (91.2%) is actually quite good.

It definitely helps to draw Bryce Elder tonight in MLB's seventh-best park for runs. Pacing for a fourth straight season with a skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) north of 4.10, the average hurler needs little introduction.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect a team-best 0.71 runs for the Chicago Cubs' outfielder out of his projected four spot. That would imply closer to -103 odds for one.

Jake Latz - Strikeouts Jake Latz Over Sep 9 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I don't want to traffic in strikeout props opposite the Milwaukee Brewers too often, but this is all about the number for Jake Latz.

Latz is encroaching "revelation" status as a converted reliever for the Texas Rangers. He's got a 3.15 ERA, and the SIERA (4.36) is fine even if heavily punished by an 11.1% walk rate. However, the swing-and-miss upside is a total shocker. With a swinging-strike rate (SwStr%) of 13.4%, we'd expect a K rate closer to 27% than where it sits (21.3%).

That positive regression could come against Milwaukee. He averages a superior 8.47 K/9 against right-handed sticks, and the platoon-heavy Brew Crew are expected to roll out all nine hitters from that side of the dish.

Real upside for whiffs at a line of just 3.5? We take those. Latz's 4.38 projected strikeouts would normally merit a line of -176 for at least four Ks.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Zach Neto -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Picking on Simeon Woods Richardson and the Minnesota Twins was fruitful in August. I'll keep it going here.

Woods Richardson had a 12.27 ERA in August, meaning he could pop up with a "nagging injury" if another start goes sideways against the Los Angeles Angels. This season, teams have slugged .500 on the road against him, and right-handed bats have slugged .421 in same-handed situations.

Of course, the added bonus is a Twins 'pen with MLB's second-worst reliever SIERA in the past 30 days (4.60) when he departs.

Zach Neto has crushed righties for a .463 SLG and .275 ISO in his last 91 trips to the dish in this same period. He's totaled 10 extra base-hits and 6 multi-hit games in those PAs, and his low walk rate during this time (8.8%) helps this prop, as well.

We've got Neto projected for 2.40 total median bases in Monday's affair.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.