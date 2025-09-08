3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Vikings at Bears on Monday Night Football

It might not be as big of a thrill as last night's Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens duel, but there are still key storylines for Monday Night Football.

Can the Chicago Bears bounce back under Ben Johnson?

Can J.J. McCarthy keep the Minnesota Vikings' offense humming?

We're going to get some answers tonight.

Unfortunately, that's not where I'm looking for my FanDuel Picks lineups. Instead, the best value is in exploiting situations where each team is thin in their skill corps.

Let's dig in and lay out my favorite picks of the night.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Vikings at Bears on Monday Night Football

D'Andre Swift More Than 72.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

The Bears' backfield is banged up, which could lead to a heavy dose of D'Andre Swift.

Roschon Johnson is questionable to play due to a hamstring injury, which held him to just one limited practice during the week.

Rookie Kyle Monongai is healthy now but missed a good chunk of training camp due to injury. That's a tough obstacle to overcome for a late-round pick.

Thus, Swift's snap rate could push 85%, and that wouldn't be a massive shock. He had a quality role early last year before Johnson came on, and he may be more efficient in that volume now thanks to the upgrades along the Bears' interior offensive line.

I might not be high on Swift often this year, but I think it's justified in these circumstances.

Cole Kmet More Than 11.5 Receiving Yards

Throughout the preseason, Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland both played a healthy complement of snaps with the first team offense, often at the same time. Loveland's at 28.5 receiving yards, and Kmet is at 11.5. That gap should be smaller.

The Bears' pass-catching situation isn't as thin as it is at running back, but it could be better. Luther Burden III is still making up ground after missing time during camp, and Olamide Zaccheaus -- while useful as an NFL player -- isn't a needle-mover.

That should lead to plenty of two-tight end sets, something Johnson has proven he's willing to run. I'm expecting Kmet's snap rate to sit in the 60% range, and if it gets there, his odds of getting more than 11.5 receiving yards will be high.

TJ Hockenson More Than 41.5 Receiving Yards

The Vikings had to make a last-second trade to re-acquire Adam Thielen before Week 1. That should tell you how murky things are behind Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson stands out as the bigger value for me as things stand. He had an 18.2% target share after returning last year, and that came while playing alongside Jordan Addison. Addison is serving a three-game suspension, so we should expect an even better role for Hockenson early.

Including the playoffs, Hockenson had more than 41.5 receiving yards in 6 of 11 games last year. With Addison sidelined, I feel comfortable expecting similar production tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.