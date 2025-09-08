3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 9/8/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

With temperatures in the 60s expected at pitcher-friendly Progressive Field, this Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Guardians matchup won't be the best environment for dingers, but few give up home runs at as high a clip as Slade Cecconi.

In 2025, Cecconi has coughed up the seventh-most HR/9 (1.84) among pitchers with at least 100 innings. Dating back to his debut in 2023, he's allowed 1.79 HR/9 over his career, as well.

The right-hander's underlying metrics don't provide any relief, either. This season, Cecconi is showing a 5.71 xERA (fifth percentile), 13.1% barrel rate (second percentile), 50.9% hard-hit rate (first percentile), and 92.2 mph exit velocity (first percentile).

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with 29 home runs and will have the platoon advantage against Cecconi, making him a viable candidate to knock one out. Cecconi has allowed 2.05 HR/9 to left-handed batters while 24 of Pasquantino's homers have come off righties.

Pasquantino is in the 92nd percentile in maximum exit velocity, so his power shouldn't be overlooked despite the less-than-ideal hitting conditions.

Aaron Nola has endured a rough 2025 campaign, and it's lefties specifically who have given him all sorts of trouble. Against that handedness, Nola's produced a modest 20.9% strikeout rate and 33.3% ground-ball rate while giving up 2.76 HR/9. In fact, 13 of the 15 home runs he's allowed have come off lefties this year.

Particularly at Citizens Bank Park, one of the better venues for home runs, this is a good spot for Francisco Lindor to add to his home run tally.

The switch-hitter might not have Statcast numbers that jump off the page, but he's displayed solid power batting left-handed this season. Lindor's produced a .215 ISO versus right-handed pitching (.139 vs. LHP), and 20 of his 26 home runs have come versus righties. This is backed by 30 of his 38 barrels coming against righties, too.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been going through a brutal slump, failing to get a hit in seven straight games, and he's even been dropped to the bottom third of the lineup. However, he opened September with a barrel in three straight games, and he's recorded four hard hits in his last five games. It's possible he's not that far off from breaking out of this funk.

A plus matchup against southpaw Shota Imanaga should give an assist to Acuna, as well. Imanaga has posted a 4.59 xFIP, 19.3% strikeout rate, and 55.6% fly-ball rate versus righties, which has contributed to him allowing 1.92 HR/9 in the split.

Despite Acuna's struggles, he's still displaying a whole lot of red on his Baseball Savant page, which includes a 15.2% barrel rate (91st percentile), 52.2% hard-hit rate (93rd percentile), and .523 xSLG (91st percentile). Acuna is too talented for his bat to stay quiet much longer, and given the loud contact he's been making of late, he could bounce back as soon as tonight.

