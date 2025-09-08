Week 2 NFL Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game

And just like that, we're on to the next.

Week 2's NFL slate features some big-time games, including some marquee primetime matchups, a Super Bowl rematch, and a Monday night doubleheader.

Here are the NFL betting odds for each game in Week 2.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Week 2 NFL Odds and Predictions

Commanders at Packers Betting Odds

Kicking off the Week 2 slate is a Thursday Night Football matchup between two NFC playoff teams from 2024 who got off to 1-0 starts over divisional opponents in Week 1.

The Commanders beat the Giants 21-6 behind a balanced offense. Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards and a touchdown and also ran 11 times for 68 yards.

Also running well was offseason hype candidate Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who turned 10 carries into 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers beat the Lions 27-13 in a dominant showing. Jordan Love threw just 22 times for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 128.6.

Jaguars at Bengals Betting Odds

The cats are both 1-0.

After a weather delay, the Jaguars went on to beat the Panthers 26-10 behind a 178-yard, 1-touchdown game from Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne looked rejuvenated en route to a 16-carry, 143-yard day on the ground against a weak run defense.

Travis Hunter debuted with 8 targets, catching 6 of them for 33 yards.

The Bengals earned a gritty 17-16 win over the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday in Week 1. Joe Burrow threw for just 113 yards, and no wideout had more than 33 yards receiving for the Bengals.

More offense is expected in Week 2, evidenced by the high total.

Giants at Cowboys Betting Odds

The Cowboys will be looking to bounce back after a 24-20 loss to open the season against the Eagles. They'll have a rest advantage -- and home-field advantage -- over the Giants.

Last season, the Cowboys swept the regular season series, winning 20-15 at New York in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football and 27-20 on Thanksgiving in Week 13.

New York's offense struggled to move the ball against the Commanders in Week 1.

Russell Wilson completed just 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, and Malik Nabers accounted for 71 of them (on 12 targets).

Bears at Lions Betting Odds

Detroit has its second game in the division in Week 2 against not only the Bears but also their former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, who now runs things in Chicago.

In Week 1, the Lions seemingly missed Johnson's presence, as they scored just 13 points against the Packers on the road in Lambeau. Jared Goff threw 39 times for 225 yards and a touchdown -- late -- in the loss.

The Bears will be on a short week after playing the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Rams at Titans Betting Odds

The Rams stifled the Texans in Week 1, winning 14-9 behind a great defensive showing that limited C.J. Stroud to 188 yards on 27 attempts.

Matthew Stafford threw 29 times for 245 yards and a touchdown while Puka Nacua hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards. Davante Adams, in his Rams debut, got 8 targets for 51 yards on 4 catches.

The Titans had some pressure on the Broncos until the end of the game in Week 1 but lost 20-12 in Denver.

Cam Ward, in his debut, completed 42.9% of his passes (12 of 28) for 112 yards.

Patriots at Dolphins Betting Odds

An AFC East matchup is on tap down in Miami in Week 2 between the Patriots and Dolphins.

Both teams are 0-1, and neither topped 13 points in Week 1.

The Patriots lost 20-13 at home to the Raiders despite 287 yards from Drake Maye on 46 attempts. New England ran just 18 times for 60 yards in the loss.

Miami lost 33-8 to the Colts on the road in Indy with Tua Tagovailoa netting a 51.7 QB rating (14 of 23 for 114 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 picks).

Tyreek Hill led the team in receiving with just 40 yards, and Zach Wilson closed the game at quarterback.

49ers at Saints Betting Odds

The 49ers hung on to beat the Seahawks 17-13 in Week 1 but lost TE George Kittle early with a hamstring injury.

Christian McCaffrey, though, looked to be back to his usual self. McCaffrey handled 22 rushes and 10 targets for 142 total yards.

The Saints were in the mix late against the Cardinals in Week 1 but lost 20-13 at home.

Spencer Rattler generated 214 yards on 46 attempts for a QB Rating of 70.4. Alvin Kamara found the end zone on one of his 11 carries (45 yards rushing).

Bills at Jets Betting Odds

The Jets found themselves in an unexpected shootout with the Steelers at MetLife in Week 1, but they couldn't close it out. New York lost 34-32. Breece Hall (105 yards rushing) and Garrett Wilson (95 yards and a touchdown) proved that they're still standout skill position players in the NFL while playing alongside Justin Fields.

Fields threw for 218 yards and a touchdown (119.1 QB Rating) and also ran 12 time for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Bills staged an epic comeback against the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, winning 41-40.

Josh Allen ended the game with 394 yards passing with 2 touchdowns and also ran 14 times for 30 yards and 2 scores.

Seahawks at Steelers Betting Odds

Seattle couldn't quite seal it against the 49ers, losing 17-13 at home to San Francisco in Week 1.

eattle got a 16-of-23, 150-yard, 0-touchdown, 0-interception debut from Sam Darnold, who wound up with an 87.2 QB rating.

Accounting for nearly all of those yards was Jaxon Smith-Njigba (124 yards on 13 targets) in a dominant performance by market share.

Pittsburgh also had a debuting quarterback: Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers returned to MetLife Stadium and threw for 244 yards on 30 attempts with 4 touchdowns (a 136.7 QB Rating).

D.K. Metcalf led the team with 83 of the yards but wasn't one of the four Steelers to score.

Browns at Ravens Betting Odds

Cleveland had a very good chance to beat the Bengals in Week 1 but couldn't get it done, losing 17-16.

Joe Flacco went 31 of 45 for 290 yards but had 2 picks to 1 touchdown. Four Browns went over 50 receiving yards: Jerry Jeudy (66), Dylan Sampson (64), Harold Fannin (63), and Cedric Tillman (52).

Baltimore was in the marquee game of the week on Sunday Night Football against the Bills. They looked to have the game in hand but wound up losing 41-40 after a perfect storm went in Buffalo's way.

Despite a costly fumble, Derrick Henry looked every bit of his usual self: 18 carries for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Broncos at Colts Betting Odds

Denver was able to limit first overall pick, Cam Ward, in Week 1 en route to a 20-12 win at home.

Bo Nix went just 25 of 40 for 176 yards and 2 picks with a touchdown (for a 60.0 QB rating).

The production was spread out pretty evenly, per usual, in this offense, though Courtland Sutton did lead in targets (9), catches (6), yards (61), and touchdowns (1) among the pass-catchers.

Indianapolis will remain at home after a 33-8 walloping of the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Daniel Jones had an efficient game as a passer (272 yards on 29 attempts) and ran 7 times for 26 yards and 2 touchdowns.

We may learn a lot about each team here after a step up in opponent quality for each side.

Panthers at Cardinals Betting Odds

Carolina struggled to build on their late-season momentum from 2024. They lost 26-10 to the Jaguars behind an 18-of-35, 154-yard, 1-touchdown, 2-interception game from Bryce Young.

Tet McMillan debuted with 5 catches and 68 yards to lead all the Panthers' pass-catchers.

Arizona beat the Saints in New Orleans 20-13 with a two-headed passing attack.

Marvin Harrison led the team with 71 yards and a touchdown, and Trey McBride led in targets (9) and catches (6) with 61 yards. Nobody else had more than 10 yards receiving.

Eagles at Chiefs Betting Odds

A Super Bowl rematch is set for Week 2, and the Chiefs need to avenge their championship loss to avoid an 0-2 start after losing 27-21 to the Chargers in Brazil in Week 1.

Patrick Mahomes pushed the ball down the field and wound up with 258 yards on 39 attempts with a single passing touchdown (to Travis Kelce). Mahomes was the Chiefs' leading rusher, as well (57 yards), while scoring on the ground.

The Eagles, meanwhile, took care of business in Week 1 to open the season on Thursday Night Football by beating the Cowboys 24-20.

Jalen Hurts ran for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley found the end zone on one of his 18 carries while netting 60 yards on the ground.

Falcons at Vikings Betting Odds

The Falcons had a chance to go to overtime against the Buccaneers, but a missed field goal sealed a 23-20 loss for Atlanta to open the season.

They also saw star WR Drake London leave late in the game. Despite just 24 yards rushing, Bijan Robinson caught 6 balls for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Penix ended the game with 298 yards and 2 touchdowns on 42 attempts.

Minnesota will be on a short week after playing on the road in Chicago on Monday Night Football in Week 1 to open the season.

Buccaneers at Texans Betting Odds

The Bucs snatched a Week 1 win from Atlanta to open up the year, and rookie WR Emeka Egbuka flashed with 67 yards and 2 touchdowns on his 6 targets.

Baker Mayfield actually led the team in rushing (39 yards), besting Bucky Irving's 37 (though Irving scored through the air on one of his four targets).

Houston couldn't get rolling in Los Angeles in Week 1 and lost 14-9 to the Rams. Seven Texans had between 17 and 32 yards receiving in a balanced-yet-underwhelming showing for the AFC South champs.

Chargers at Raiders Betting Odds

After a Week 1 win in Brazil, the Chargers get some extra rest before traveling to Las Vegas for an AFC West showdown with the Raiders.

Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards on 34 attempts in Week 1 and tossed 3 TDs. On the receiving end of two of those touchdowns was Quentin Johnston, who also led the team with 79 yards. Keenan Allen also scored in his return to the Chargers.

Las Vegas also started off 1-0, thanks to a 20-13 win over the Patriots on the road. Geno Smith threw 34 times for 362 yards and had both Brock Bowers (103 yards) and Jakobi Meyers (97 yards) involved in his debut.

Speaking of debuts, Ashton Jeanty ran 19 times for 38 yards but did punch in a touchdown.

