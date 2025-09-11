Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 8:19 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (72-72) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-90)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSUN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

TB: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

TB: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 3-1, 2.89 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 5-7, 3.95 ERA

The Rays will call on Ian Seymour (3-1) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (5-7). Seymour has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Seymour's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Smith's 25 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 7-16 in those games.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (67%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +118 to cover the runline.

The Rays-White Sox game on Sept. 11 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 39, or 58.2%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 16 of 32 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 61-78-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 37.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (51-86).

Chicago has a 37-68 record (winning only 35.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-66-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have an 80-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (142) this season while batting .261 with 67 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 12th in slugging.

Caminero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Yandy Diaz has a slash line of .290/.348/.468 this season and a team-best OPS of .816.

Among qualifying batters, he is 13th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .262 with a .485 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Chandler Simpson has no home runs, but 23 RBI and a batting average of .287 this season.

Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated a team-best .315 on-base percentage. He's batting .234 and slugging .404.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 99th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Lenyn Sosa has totaled 123 hits with a .435 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth is batting .265 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 41 walks.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

