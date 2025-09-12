5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 2's Sunday Main Slate

We're onto Week 2, and we've got some data to sift through as we analyze the options for FanDuel Picks.

Here are some of my favorite picks for Sunday's main slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 2 Sunday

De'Von Achane Less Than 61.5 Rushing Yards

A few things are going against De'Von Achane in Week 2 as far as his rushing potential goes.

First, the Miami Dolphins' opener didn't allow them much in the way of rushing volume, and they gave Achane only 7 carries (albeit for 55 yards).

Second, once adjusting for game context, the Dolphins were actually the fifth-most pass-heavy team by pass rate over expectation.

And third, the New England Patriots finished Week 1 ranked first in rushing success rate allowed to the Las Vegas Raiders, notably limiting Ashton Jeanty to just 38 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Amon-Ra St. Brown More Than 5.5 Receptions

Amon-Ra St. Brown finished Week 1 with a 4-catch, 6-target game for just 45 yards.

Since the start of last season, St. Brown now has had 4 or fewer catches in only 4 of 19 games. He's had at least 6 catches in 13 of 19 games (68.4%).

Last season, after his three games of 4 or fewer catches, he followed up with 11, 8, and 7 receptions.

So -- unless St. Brown's role has changed abundantly with a new coordinator -- a bounce back seems promising against a banged-up Chicago Bears secondary.

Dalton Kincaid Less Than 3.5 Receptions

Dalton Kincaid is fresh off of a four-catch game in the Buffalo Bills' opener, but there's a bit more to it than that.

Kincaid caught all of his targets, meaning he had just four looks go his way. His route rate was 53.6%, and he earned a subpar 14.3% target-per-route rate in Buffalo's comeback win.

This all boiled down to an 8.9% target share in a high-volume passing game for the Bills, and the Bills may not throw as much in Week 2 as they did in Week 1.

Now, the New York Jets did allow 8 catches on 9 targets last week to TEs, but the Pittsburgh Steelers' tight ends had an aDOT of just 1.9 yards.

Dak Prescott More Than 243.5 Passing Yards

Dak Prescott was plagued by drops in Week 1.

Yes, there were the high-profile ones, but in total, he wound up with an 8.8% drop rate, per NextGenStats, the third-highest rate of all QBs in Week 1.

Prescott finished fourth in passing air yards for the week, and he was credited with a top-seven catchable target rate by SIS. There was a lot of good in the data.

Returning home, Prescott is set for a yardage boost: he's actually had at least 255 passing yards in 11 of his last 12 home games, per Stathead.

Bijan Robinson More Than 3.5 Receptions

Bijan Robinson caught 6 of 7 targets in Week 1 and ran 31 routes (a 67.4% route rate) for a dominant receiving role among RBs.

For context, Robinson finished Week 1 ranked second in route rate among all running backs and fourth in targets.

This week, the game script should be friendly for elevated targets again for Robinson.

Further, the Minnesota Vikings clamped down on rushing efficiency (they're tops in rushing success rate allowed to RBs through Week 1) but were league-average in target-per-route rate allowed to the position.

