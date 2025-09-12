Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Food City 300 at Bristol

We've got a Big Three for tonight's NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Bristol.

Justin Allgaier, Connor Zilisch, and Aric Almirola are all +430 or shorter in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, and you can understand why. Allgaier dominates on concrete, Zilisch is so good he can win even when he's not in the car, and Almirola is a Cup Series vet who always ran well on short tracks.

I do think there's a fourth driver lurking just behind that tier, though. And he's a value for me to win tonight.

Let's start by laying out my model's pre-practice simulations, which do have The Big Three up top. Then we can dig into a pair of bets I like to win under the lights.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Bristol

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Justin Allgaier 20.6% 46.9% 61.9% 78.0% Connor Zilisch 19.0% 43.9% 60.6% 76.6% Aric Almirola 17.9% 45.2% 61.2% 77.4% Jesse Love 14.7% 41.1% 57.8% 76.0% Sheldon Creed 6.3% 22.7% 40.7% 70.8% Brandon Jones 5.4% 20.9% 36.9% 65.6% Carson Kvapil 3.4% 14.5% 29.5% 62.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Bristol

Jesse Love (+1000): Love is starting to look like a consistent threat on intermediate and short tracks, including Bristol. He has finished top-five of late in Gateway, Iowa, and Dover, and he has had a sixth-place average running position in both of his career Bristol races. With a quality run in Nashville last year, too, he does seem to have skills on concrete, so I think +1000 is long enough to give him a whirl.

(+1000): Love is starting to look like a consistent threat on intermediate and short tracks, including Bristol. He has finished top-five of late in Gateway, Iowa, and Dover, and he has had a sixth-place average running position in both of his career Bristol races. With a quality run in Nashville last year, too, he does seem to have skills on concrete, so I think +1000 is long enough to give him a whirl. Sheldon Creed (+1900): One of Creed's 30,000 career runner-up finishes came in this race last year, and he led 28 laps two years before that. In his final year in the Craftsman Truck Series (2021), Creed led 189 of 200 laps at Bristol before a cut tire with five laps left ruined his day. He's going to win eventually, and Bristol seems like a decent spot for that win to come. We'll see if his torturous run of second-place finishes continues.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.