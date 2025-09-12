3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 9/12/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Trevor Larnach is my favorite home run pick today as he's got a friendly matchup against righty Brandon Pfaadt.

Larnach does his best work at home, and he's also much better against right-handers. When you combine the two situations, he's really dang good. At home versus RHP, Larnach owns a .371 wOBA and 40.3% hard-hit rate. Of his 15 homers, nine have come at home versus righties.

Pfaadt has just a 17.9% K rate against right-handed hitters this season, and he's allowed 1.30 homers per nine innings in the split.

After Pfaadt, Larnach will face an Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen that sits third-worst in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days (4.63).

Colorado Rockies righty Tanner Gordon is a good guy to pick on in the dinger market.

In 60.0 innings this season, Gordon has permitted a 42.1% hard-hit rate overall while striking out just 16.9% of batters. Lefties have tattooed him for 1.93 jacks per nine, a 43.9% hard-hit rate and 46.7% fly-ball rate.

Enter Ryan O'Hearn.

The San Diego Padres' slugger has a .349 wOBA with the platoon advantage, and 14 of his 16 long-balls have come in the split. He's projected to hit fourth and is in a good spot to do damage versus Gordon and a Colorado bullpen that has given up the second-most homers per nine over the last 30 days (1.88).

While Brady Singer is having a solid campaign for the Cincinnati Reds, I like the idea of backing Tyler Soderstrom in the homer market.

Singer's 4.20 SIERA and 23.0% K rate are decent marks. But he allows 1.17 homers per nine and a 43.1% fly-ball rate to lefty bats. He's also due to give up some bombs as he hasn't been tagged for a homer in each of his past five starts. Sutter Health Park -- the second-best park for offense this season -- might be just the place for that to happen.

Soderstrom has a .367 wOBA and 40.4% hard-hit rate against righties, with 20 of his 24 taters coming in the split. He's also got a .370 wOBA in the second half, including a .419 wOBA over his last 32 plate appearances.

On top of all that, Cincy's bullpen has given up the third-most homers per nine over the past 30 days (1.78).

