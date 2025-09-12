College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 3

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Friday night's college football slate features the No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers and Syracuse Orange getting final tune-up games against inferior opponents before beginning their conference schedules. Additionally, teams like the Kansas State Wildcats and UCLA Bruins are looking to gather some momentum after disastrous starts to the new year.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

College Football Week 3 Betting Picks

Kansas State at Arizona

Is Kansas State destined for a similar fate as the Florida State Seminoles from a season ago? The Seminoles lost 24-21 in the season-opening game in Ireland to begin the 2024 campaign, which is the same exact outcome the Wildcats suffered in Week 1 against the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

Following last week's disappointing home loss to the Army Black Knights, Kansas State possesses a 1-2 record, and they'll be playing their first official road game in Week 3 versus the undefeated Arizona Wildcats. While Arizona has yet to play a notable opponent this season, they look rejuvenated on both sides of the ball under second-year head coach Brent Brennan, and Kansas State's woes on defense are undoubtedly concerning.

Along with Kansas State falling to an Army team that lost to Tarleton State in their first game of the season, their defense is sitting at 87th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.04), 91st in expected points added per rushing attempt allowed (-0.01), and 113th in opponent starting field position. Meanwhile, Arizona is 31st in offensive success rate (48.2%) and 15th in defensive success rate (30.6%), so they have what it takes to put K-State in an even bigger hole to begin the year.

New Mexico at UCLA

Defense is going to be optional in Friday's clash between the New Mexico Lobos and UCLA. Both of these teams are permitting 34-plus points per game through their first two contests, and the advanced metrics for both defenses certainly favor the offenses.

Up to this point, the Lobos are 93rd in expected points added per play allowed (0.02), 95th in yards per play allowed (5.83), and 84th in defensive success rate (39.9%). As for the Bruins, they've been one of the worst defensive units in the country so far, ranking 127th in expected points added per play allowed (0.22), 87th in yards per play allowed (5.62), and 135th in defensive success rate (56.7%).

Besides liking the over in this game, wideout Kwazi Gilmer and UCLA's aerial attack should have success versus New Mexico's below-average pass defense. Across the Bruins' first two games, Gilmer leads the team in targets (16), receptions (11), receiving yards (118), and average depth of target (10.7), per PFF.

Even though transfer-quarterback Nico Iamaleava hasn't gotten off to a fast start this year, this is a prime opportunity for him to have a productive outing, as the Lobos are 95th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.07) and 90th in yards per drop back allowed (6.70). With Gilmer coming off an 87-yard performance in Week 2 and proving he's Iamaleava's primary receiver, I'll take the sophomore to rack up 63-plus receiving yards on Friday.

