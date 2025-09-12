2 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Georgia at Tennessee

College GameDay travels to Knoxville, Tennessee for a top-15 heavyweight clash between the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers. Each team features plenty of change for the 2025 season, but we've yet to see either team face a top-25 opponent through two weeks. Saturday should be eye-opening for both teams -- for better or worse.

The Bulldogs are riding an eight-game head-to-head winning streak, including six consecutive covers against the spread (ATS) while winning each game by double-digits.

While we're missing out on a night game in Neyland Stadium, the Volunteers should still have a ruckus crowd behind them in Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Let's break down the matchup, circling our favorite bets and player props.

Georgia at Tennnessee Betting Picks

Through two weeks, both offenses have shown the ability to push the ball downfield. I believe this will carry Saturday's meeting to the over with a quickened pace.

Starting with Tennessee's offense, the Volunteers carry a 58.8% rush-play rate (30th). Georgia's defense feels uncertain right now considering its first two opponents were Marshall and Austin Peay. While the Dawgs have allowed only 2.1 yards per rushing attempt, this should jump with better competition. We can get confidence from UT totaling only 3.7 yards per carry in last season's matchup against a Georgia defense that ranked 52nd in expected points added (EPA) allowed per rushing attempt (per Game On Paper).

This battle could be a coin flip, but I do have confidence in the Vols ability to take deep shots. Quarterback Joey Aguilar has flourished through two starts with an 88.8 passing grade, a 91.9 passing grade on passing attempts of 10 to 19 yards, and an 83.2 passing grade on attempts of 20 or more yards (per Pro Football Focus). This has led to Tennessee logging 8.8 yards per passing attempt (27th) paired with the 20th-most EPA per dropback.

Meanwhile, Georgia ranks 84th in pass rush grade while the Volunteers are 26th in pass block grade. The Bulldogs also rank 41st in EPA allowed per dropback and 48th in pass success rate allowed, and that's with a weak schedule to begin the season.

Everything is far from perfect for UT as it's without starting cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III. The two have yet to debut in 2025, leading the Vols to rank 70th in pass success rate allowed and 77th in EPA allowed per dropback.

Georgia's passing attack has made strides with Gunnar Stockton posting a 74.9 passing grade. Wideouts Zachariah Branch (18.7 yards per catch) and Colbie Young (11.8 yards per catch) have also provided several big plays.

The Dawgs should provide a healthy scoring output with the Vols 95th in rush success rate allowed and 94th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt. That plays into Georgia's style with its 57.9% rush-play rate (33rd).

Ultimately, splash plays from both passing attacks should aid the over.

My big focus has been on the air attacks, so passing and receiving props are calling my name. Aguilar's passing prop of 201.5 yards stands out as the best value.

He's posted 247 and 288 passing yards in his first two games, leading to 267.5 passing yards per contest. Aguilar's has the luxury of throwing to several big-play receivers, including Chris Brazzell II (13.4 yards per reception), Mike Matthews (17.5 yards per reception), and Braylon Staley (14.9 yards per reception).

Matthews has an 82.2 receiving grade on targets of 20 or more yards while Brazzell and Staley each have at least a 92.0 grade in the split. We've mentioned Aguilar's ability to push the ball downfield through two games, being a perfect fit for this offense.

In short, the Vols' passing attack production does not feel like a fluke. Tennessee's pass protection has been sound, and Georgia has struggled to produce pressure on the quarterback; this only aids Aguilar's chances of sitting in the pocket and launching strikes downfield.

We know the Volunteers will take shots. This is the identity of the offense. Coach Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses laterally, pounding the rock up the gut mixed with deep shots in the passing game. Time will show if UT will have success on the ground, but at the very least, I believe Aguilar will hit some deep shots on Saturday afternoon.

