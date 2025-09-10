Rays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Chicago White Sox.

Rays vs White Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (72-72) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-90)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSSUN

Rays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | CHW: (+120)

TB: (-142) | CHW: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

TB: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-7, 4.81 ERA vs TBA (White Sox)

The Rays will look to Griffin Jax (1-7), while the White Sox's starter has not yet been announced. Jax and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Jax's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (62.2%)

Rays vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The White Sox are -150 to cover, and the Rays are +125.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rays-White Sox on Sept. 10, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 39 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 16-16 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 139 opportunities.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 61-78-0 in 139 games with a line this season.

The White Sox are 51-86 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.2% of those games).

Chicago has a 37-68 record (winning only 35.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-66-8).

The White Sox have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 80-60-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 142 hits, batting .261 this season with 67 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 70th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .290/.348/.468 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .816.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Brandon Lowe has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.314/.485.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 101 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .335.

Simpson has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Benintendi heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa has racked up 123 hits while slugging .435. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has 15 doubles, four home runs and 41 walks while batting .265.

Mike Tauchman is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.

Rays vs White Sox Head to Head

9/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/23/2025: 11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2025: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/7/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/6/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/28/2024: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/27/2024: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/26/2024: 9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

9-4 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/30/2023: 12-9 CHW (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

