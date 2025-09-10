Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mariners vs Cardinals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (77-68) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-74)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSMW

Mariners vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-235) | STL: (+194)

SEA: (-235) | STL: (+194) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110)

SEA: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 4-6, 3.61 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 6-3, 4.68 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (4-6) for the Mariners and Michael McGreevy (6-3) for the Cardinals. Gilbert's team is 6-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 7-5-0 against the spread when McGreevy starts. The Cardinals are 5-1 in McGreevy's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.9%)

Mariners vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Mariners, St. Louis is the underdog at +194, and Seattle is -235 playing at home.

Mariners vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Cardinals are -110 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -110.

Mariners vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mariners-Cardinals on Sept. 10, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mariners vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 55, or 56.1%, of the 98 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 4-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -235 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 140 opportunities.

The Mariners are 60-80-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 37-39 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.7% of those games).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 140 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-63-5).

The Cardinals have a 70-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 128 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .240 with 72 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .574.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 113th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to 60 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 51st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Naylor has collected 140 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Naylor enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .235 with a .307 OBP and 109 RBI for Seattle this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.457) and leads the Cardinals in hits (125). He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .256. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Masyn Winn is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .241 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 56 walks.

Mariners vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/9/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/8/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/8/2024: 10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/7/2024: 2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 STL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/6/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2023: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/21/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

