Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (65-80) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-63)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MARQ

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | CHC: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | CHC: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

ATL: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-4, 2.38 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 9-6, 4.15 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale (5-4, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15 ERA). Sale and his team have a record of 8-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have an 8-10-0 record against the spread in Taillon's starts. The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog in six of Taillon's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.8%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Cubs, Atlanta is the favorite at -168, and Chicago is +142 playing on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Cubs are -152 to cover, and the Braves are +126.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Cubs on Sept. 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won 19 of 31 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 139 opportunities.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 61-78-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 39 total times this season. They've gone 16-23 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Chicago has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 141 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-67-9).

The Cubs have collected a 64-77-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 150 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 40th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 130th.

Michael Harris II has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .263 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Marcell Ozuna has 20 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up 134 hits, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .253 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner's .388 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .243.

Ian Happ is batting .238 with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 79 walks.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

9/9/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

