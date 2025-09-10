Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (81-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-105)
- Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR
Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | COL: (+280)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 3-4, 3.19 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-14, 5.10 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell (3-4) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-14). Snell and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Rockies have an 11-15-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have a 7-18 record in Freeland's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (69.6%)
Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -350 favorite at home.
Dodgers vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -162 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +134.
Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Rockies, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (56.7%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has been a -350 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 143 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 59-84-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 137 total times this season. They've gone 36-101 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-8 (20%).
- The Rockies have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-76-5).
- The Rockies are 57-84-0 against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 153 hits and an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .280.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 107th.
- Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.500.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .312 OBP and 79 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .540 and has 134 hits, both team-best marks for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 81st and he is 10th in slugging.
- Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- Jordan Beck has accumulated a team-high .332 on-base percentage.
- Brenton Doyle is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)
- 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)
- 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)
- 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)
- 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
