Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-64) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-105)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and COLR

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-350) | COL: (+280)

LAD: (-350) | COL: (+280) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134)

LAD: -1.5 (-162) | COL: +1.5 (+134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 3-4, 3.19 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 4-14, 5.10 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell (3-4) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-14). Snell and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Rockies have an 11-15-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have a 7-18 record in Freeland's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.6%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -350 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -162 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +134.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies, on Sept. 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 127 games this season and have come away with the win 72 times (56.7%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has been a -350 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 143 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 59-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 137 total times this season. They've gone 36-101 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer, Colorado has a record of 2-8 (20%).

The Rockies have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-76-5).

The Rockies are 57-84-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 153 hits and an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .611. He's batting .280.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 107th.

Betts brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.367/.500.

Freeman has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .269 with a .312 OBP and 79 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .540 and has 134 hits, both team-best marks for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 81st and he is 10th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak has 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Jordan Beck has accumulated a team-high .332 on-base percentage.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!