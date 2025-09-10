Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Atlanta Falcons -- whose pass defense was ranked 22nd in the NFL last season (224.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Is Thielen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Adam Thielen Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.47

26.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 49th at his position and 163rd overall, Thielen picked up 91.5 fantasy points (9.2 per game) last season.

Thielen accumulated 2.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had zero yards receiving, on zero catches (one target), and zero touchdowns.

Thielen picked up 23.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.

In Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thielen put up 15.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 99 yards and one touchdown.

Thielen accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thielen accumulated 4.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 44 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last season, Atlanta allowed just three quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Falcons allowed three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Atlanta gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Falcons allowed 27 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Atlanta allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.

Only two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Falcons last year.

Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen?