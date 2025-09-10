Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons
Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Atlanta Falcons -- whose pass defense was ranked 22nd in the NFL last season (224.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Is Thielen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Falcons? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Adam Thielen Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Game Date: September 14, 2025
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6
- Projected Receiving Yards: 26.47
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28
Projections provided by numberFire
Thielen 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 49th at his position and 163rd overall, Thielen picked up 91.5 fantasy points (9.2 per game) last season.
- Thielen accumulated 2.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had zero yards receiving, on zero catches (one target), and zero touchdowns.
- Thielen picked up 23.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last year.
- In Week 13 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thielen put up 15.9 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: eight receptions, 99 yards and one touchdown.
- Thielen accumulated 2.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Thielen accumulated 4.4 fantasy points -- five receptions, 44 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons).
Falcons Defensive Performance
- Last season, Atlanta allowed just three quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last year, the Falcons allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Against Atlanta last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Falcons allowed three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.
- Through the air, Atlanta gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.
- The Falcons allowed 27 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- In terms of run D, the Falcons allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- In terms of run defense, Atlanta allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players last season.
- Only two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Falcons last year.
Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.