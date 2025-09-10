NFL Betting Trends: Each Team's Against the Spread and Over/Under Record

The NFL standings are always changing. Week after week, shuffling within division and conference standings happens as team records evolve with each win and loss.

But also changing each week are team records against the spread and against the over/under based on the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, so let's keep tabs on them here each week.

All data via numberFire's database.

Updated through Week 1.

NFL Against the Spread Records

Team ATS Record Cover % PF PA PD vs. Spread Colts 1-0-0 100.0% 33.0 8.0 25.0 23.5 Jaguars 1-0-0 100.0% 26.0 10.0 16.0 13.5 Packers 1-0-0 100.0% 27.0 13.0 14.0 12.5 Raiders 1-0-0 100.0% 20.0 13.0 7.0 9.5 Chargers 1-0-0 100.0% 27.0 21.0 6.0 8.5 Commanders 1-0-0 100.0% 21.0 6.0 15.0 8.5 Vikings 1-0-0 100.0% 27.0 24.0 3.0 4.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

NFL Over/Under Records

Team O/U Record Over % PF PA PC Avg OU vs. OU Ravens 1-0-0 100.0% 40.0 41.0 81.0 51.5 29.5 Bills 1-0-0 100.0% 41.0 40.0 81.0 51.5 29.5 Jets 1-0-0 100.0% 32.0 34.0 66.0 38.5 27.5 Steelers 1-0-0 100.0% 34.0 32.0 66.0 38.5 27.5 Vikings 1-0-0 100.0% 27.0 24.0 51.0 43.5 7.5 Bears 1-0-0 100.0% 24.0 27.0 51.0 43.5 7.5 Chargers 1-0-0 100.0% 27.0 21.0 48.0 45.5 2.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

