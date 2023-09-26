Rashod Bateman Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Rashod Bateman and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the top-ranked passing defense in the league (111.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Bateman worth a look for his next game against the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Bateman vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.11

5.11 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.94

38.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

With 5.9 fantasy points this season (two per game), Bateman is the 103rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 243rd among all players.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Bateman hauled in one ball on three targets for six yards, good for 0.6 fantasy points.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game versus Cleveland this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of One player has caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Cleveland has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this year.

