Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Raptors vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MNMT and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (21-43) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (13-49) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on MNMT and SportsNet. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -6.5 233.5 -255 +210

Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (64.4%)

Raptors vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 35 times in 64 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 62 games this year, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Raptors games have gone over the total 33 times out of 62 chances this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 51.6% of the time this year (32 of 62 games with a set point total).

Toronto sports a better record against the spread at home (19-14-1) than it does on the road (16-13-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Raptors hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 20 times in 34 opportunities this season (58.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 13 times in 30 opportunities (43.3%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (15-18-0) than away (12-16-1).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 48.3% of the time on the road (14 of 29).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.8 points, 7.8 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.2 points, 9.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

Chris Boucher is averaging 10 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 boards.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples (sixth in NBA).

The Wizards get 12.5 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Wizards are getting 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Alex Sarr averages 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Kyshawn George averages 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 35.8% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

