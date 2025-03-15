Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

New York Rangers (32-28-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-26-8)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-146) Blue Jackets (+122) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.9%)

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Blue Jackets are -194 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +156.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jackets on March 15, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Rangers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

