NHL
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- New York Rangers (32-28-6) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (31-26-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-146)
|Blue Jackets (+122)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (55.9%)
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Rangers. The Blue Jackets are -194 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +156.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Blue Jackets on March 15, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Rangers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +122 underdog despite being at home.