Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 15

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, ALT, and KTVD

The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-4) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Denver Nuggets (9-2), who have won six straight. The Nuggets are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET (on FDSN, ALT, and KTVD) on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 234.5 -124 +106

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (50.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nuggets are 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 11 chances this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Minnesota owns a worse record against the spread at home (2-3-0) than it does on the road (3-4-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves exceed the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

This season, Denver is 5-1-0 at home against the spread (.833 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, three of six) compared to away (60%, three of five).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 25.4 points, 7.5 boards and 6.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.9 points, 9.9 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Donte DiVincenzo averages 14.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 boards.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.8 points, 13.1 boards and 10.9 assists. He is also draining 68.4% of his shots from the field (fifth in league) and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Jamal Murray averages 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Nuggets get 19.6 points per game from Aaron Gordon, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas provides the Nuggets 8.9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 11 points, 1.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

